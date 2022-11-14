Health Care Sector Update for 11/14/2022: MOR, XRAY, HCM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.15% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up a slight 0.01% recently.

MorphoSys AG (MOR) was slipping past 29% after saying its gantenerumab product for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease did not meet its primary endpoint of slowing clinical decline during a phase 3 study.

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) was over 9.0% lower after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per diluted share, down from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.58.

HUTCHMED (HCM) was up more than 11% after saying the initial results of a phase 3 trial of fruquitinib combined with paclitaxel in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma were "positive."

