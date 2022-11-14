Health Care Sector Update for 11/14/2022: DCGO,ROIV,STSA

Health care stocks were extending the Monday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.0% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 1.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.7%.

In company news, DocGo (DCGO) rose 8.9% after Monday saying Andre Oberholzer will shift from his current post as chief financial officer to become executive vice president of capital markets and strategy at the mobile health and transportation company. Norman Rosenberg, the CFO of its Ambulnz Holdings subsidiary, was selected to succeed Oberholzer and it also said Lee Bienstock will become company president in addition to his existing duties as chief operating officer. All three moves are effective on Dec. 31.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) added 4.2% after the UK-based biotechnology firm reported a drop in Q2 revenue to $12.5 million compared with its $14.0 million in revenue during the same quarter in 2021 but still topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for just $5.7 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company also said it has sufficient cash to fund operations into the second half of 2025.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) dropped almost 85% to a record low of $0.61 a share after Monday saying it was scrapping commercial development of its STS101 drug candidate after it failed to demonstrate statistical superiority in reducing pain and other migraine symptoms compared with placebo during phase 3 testing. The company now plans to explore its strategic alternatives while also limiting its spending.

