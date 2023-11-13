Health Care Sector Update for 11/13/2023: TENX, MYNZ, SELB, HSIC

Health care stocks were rising late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.2%.

In corporate news, Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) shares skyrocketed 285% after it said the US Food and Drug Administration reviewed and cleared its investigational new drug application for TNX-103 to treat a type of pulmonary hypertension, enabling the company to proceed with the first of its two phase 3 studies.

Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) slumped 46%. The company said several institutional investors agreed to buy $5 million of its ordinary shares and warrants in a registered direct offering.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB) dropped 8.7% after it announced a reverse merger under which it combined with Cartesian Therapeutics.

Henry Schein (HSIC) jumped almost 6% after the company reported higher quarterly earnings and sales.

