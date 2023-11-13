News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 11/13/2023: HSIC, FTRE, ACRS

November 13, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks rose Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.6%.

In corporate news, Henry Schein (HSIC) shares jumped 6.6% after the company reported higher quarterly earnings and sales.

Fortrea (FTRE) shares gained nearly 11% after it posted better-than-expected Q3 results.

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) plunged nearly 86% after saying it will discontinue its zunsemetinib, or ATI-450, program after a phase 2b trial assessing the investigational drug in patients with rheumatoid arthritis failed to meet the primary or any of the secondary efficacy endpoints.

