Health Care Sector Update for 11/13/2023: ACRS, VERV, ROIV, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was flat while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently declining by 0.2%.

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) was retreating by more than 85% after saying it will discontinue its zunsemetinib, or ATI-450, program after a phase 2b study assessing the investigational drug in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis failed to meet the primary or any of the secondary efficacy endpoints.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV) was slipping past 38% after saying interim data from a phase 1b clinical trial of VERVE-101 showed treatment-related adverse events in two higher dose cohorts including a "fatal" cardiac arrest.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) was up more than 2% after it reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.40 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.42 a year earlier.

