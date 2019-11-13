Health Care Sector Update for 11/13/2019: VRAY,RETA,CNNE,TLRY,CG

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.28%

PFE -1.26%

ABT +0.04%

MRK +0.98%

AMGN -0.35%

Health care stocks were ending with small gains on Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing nearly 0.4% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing just over 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) ViewRay (VRAY) rose almost 10% after the medical device company reported improved Q3 financial results compared with year-ago levels, also exceeding Wall Street expectations. Its net loss narrowed to $0.21 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 from a $0.39 per share loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.27 per share net loss. Revenue grew 18.1% over the same quarter last year to $20.9 million, also topping the $20.7 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) rose nearly 3% after the specialty drugmaker late Tuesday announced plans for public offering of 2 million of its Class A common shares. The company also said it expects to issue an option to participating underwriters to buy up to 300,000 additional shares. Net proceeds will be used to fund ongoing clinical development of its bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone drug candidates and making payments due under its licensing agreement with AbbVie (ABBV).

(+) Cannae Holdings (CNNE) was maintaining a 4% advance late in Wednesday trading after saying its T-System business will be acquiring a coding and clinical documentation company through a new joint venture led by an investment firm affiliated with The Carlyle Group (CG) and also includes another unnamed minority investor. The two partners will fund the acquisition and also repay about $60 million in intercompany debt owed by T-System to Cannae Holdings.

(-) Tilray (TLRY) declined over 2% after the Canadian producer of medical cannabis and cannabinoids saw its Q3 net loss widen compared with year-ago levels and also missing analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company reported a $0.50 per share net loss, more than doubling its $0.20 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.30 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.