Health Care Sector Update for 11/13/2019: SDC, TLRY, BGNE, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -0.04%
PFE: -0.05%
ABT: Flat
MRK: -0.01%
AMGN: Flat
Health care giants were flat to lower in Wednesday's pre-market trading.
Stocks moving on news include:
(-) SmileDirectClub (SDC), which was declining more than 7% and reversing the gains that followed after it announced a Q3 net loss of $0.89 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.99 per share GAAP loss for the September quarter.
(-) Tilray (TLRY) was down more than 2% after it reported an adjusted net loss in Q3 of $0.50 a share, wider than the $0.20 loss a year earlier and steeper than the consensus on Capital IQ for a loss of $0.30 a share.
In other sector news:
(=) BeiGene (BGNE) was unchanged after it booked a Q3 net loss of $0.39 per share, compared with net loss of $0.19 per share in the prior-year quarter and missing the Capital IQ estimate for a loss of $0.37 per share.
