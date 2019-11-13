US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/13/2019: SDC, TLRY, BGNE, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.04%

PFE: -0.05%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.01%

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were flat to lower in Wednesday's pre-market trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) SmileDirectClub (SDC), which was declining more than 7% and reversing the gains that followed after it announced a Q3 net loss of $0.89 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.99 per share GAAP loss for the September quarter.

(-) Tilray (TLRY) was down more than 2% after it reported an adjusted net loss in Q3 of $0.50 a share, wider than the $0.20 loss a year earlier and steeper than the consensus on Capital IQ for a loss of $0.30 a share.

In other sector news:

(=) BeiGene (BGNE) was unchanged after it booked a Q3 net loss of $0.39 per share, compared with net loss of $0.19 per share in the prior-year quarter and missing the Capital IQ estimate for a loss of $0.37 per share.

