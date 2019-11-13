Health Care Sector Update for 11/13/2019: RETA,CNNE,TLRY,CG

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.02%

PFE -1.10%

ABT -0.07%

MRK +1.02%

AMGN +0.03%

Health care stocks were moderately higher Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing nearly 0.4% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing over 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) rose more than 4% after the specialty drugmaker late Tuesday announced plans for public offering of 2 million of its Class A common shares. The company also said it expects to issue an option to participating underwriters to buy up to 300,000 additional shares. Net proceeds will be used to fund ongoing clinical development of its bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone drug candidates and making payments due under its licensing agreement with AbbVie (ABBV).

In other sector news:

(+) Cannae Holdings (CNNE) was maintaining a nearly 4% advance on Wednesday after saying its T-System business will be acquiring a coding and clinical documentation company through a new joint venture led by an investment firm affiliated with The Carlyle Group (CG) and also includes another unnamed minority investor. The two partners will fund the acquisition and also repay about $60 million in intercompany debt owed by T-System to Cannae Holdings.

(-) Tilray (TLRY) declined over 1% after the Canadian producer of medical cannabis and cannabinoids saw its Q3 net loss widen compared with year-ago levels and also missing analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company reported a $0.50 per share net loss, more than doubling its $0.20 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.30 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.