Health Care Sector Update for 11/12/2021: JNJ, CBIO, AFIB

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were edging higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rose 1.2% after the health care conglomerate Friday announced plans to spin off its consumer health business into a separate company while its pharmaceuticals and medical device businesses would continue under the Johnson & Johnson nameplate. The new consumer health company is on pace to generate around $15 billion in FY21 sales, J&J said, adding the medical device and pharmaceuticals businesses will likely report about $77 billion in combined revenue this year.

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) fell hard on Friday, at one point dropping almost 42% to a new all-time low of $1.71 a share, after saying it was halting work on its MarzAA drug candidate and look for a buyer for the prospective hemophilia treatment, citing pandemic-related logistical challenges and competition for clinical subjects as well as the increasing availability of preventive therapies for the genetic bleeding disorder.

Acutus Medical (AFIB) Friday sank more than 45% to a record low of $3.64 a share after the arrhythmia therapies company lowered its FY21 revenue guidance, blaming potential resurgences in COVID-19 cases and their impact on non-COVID hospital admissions. The ablation procedures company is now expecting between $17 million to $17.5 million in FY21 revenue, down from its prior guidance range of $22 million to $30 million and trailing the $22.4 million Street view.

