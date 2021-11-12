US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/12/2021: AZN, JNJ, BIIB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Friday's premarket trading. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was advancing by 0.50% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently gaining 0.19%.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was down more than 3% even after it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, up from $0.94 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was over 3% higher after announcing plans to spin off its consumer health business into a standalone company.

Biogen (BIIB) was climbing past 2% after saying Aduhelm, the trade name of aducanumab-avwa, "significantly lowered" blood levels of an abnormal type of p-tau, a protein that is a defining feature of Alzheimer's disease, when compared with placebo.

