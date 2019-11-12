Health Care Sector Update for 11/12/2019: DPLO, SLDB, KDMN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: Flat

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.14%

AMGN: Flat

Most health care giants were flat in pre-market trading Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO), which was slipping by more than 45% after it posted a Q3 net loss of $2.35 per share compared with breakeven earnings in the prior-year period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting earnings of $0.03 per share.

(-) Solid Biosciences (SLDB) was plunging by almost 72% after reporting that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed the company's phase I/II study of SGT-001 for muscular dystrophy on clinical hold.

(+) Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) was surging more than 24% after the biopharmaceuticals company announced positive interim results from phase III testing of its KD025-213 drug candidate in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease, reporting a 64% overall response rate after two months among the patients receiving 200 milligrams once daily and a 67% overall response rate among patients receiving 200 milligrams twice daily.

