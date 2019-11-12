Health Care Sector Update for 11/12/2019: ABBV,AGN,SLDB,CVET,KDMN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.57%

PFE +0.08%

ABT +0.73%

MRK +1.15%

AMGN +0.24%

Health care stocks outperformed the broader Tuesday markets, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing over 0.4% in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was advancing more than 0.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) AbbVie (ABBV) rose about 1% after the drugmaker reportedly sold $30 million in new bonds on Tuesday to help finance its proposed acquisition of Allergen (AGN). The offering exceeded market expectations for a $28 billion sale, becoming the largest bond deal of 2019, after the company locked in at least $70 million in orders from potential investors, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

In other sector news:

(+) Covetrus (CVET) rose nearly 23% after the animal-health technology and services company reported an 11% increase in its Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, climbing to $1.02 billion and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $963.7 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

(-) Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) rose 17% this afternoon after the biopharmaceutical company reported positive interim results from phase III testing of its KD025-213 drug candidate in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease. The study showed a 64% overall response rate after two months among the patients receiving 200 milligrams once daily and a 67% overall response rate among patients receiving 200 milligrams twice daily.

(-) Solid Biosciences (SLDB) dropped almost 75%, reaching a record low of $2.80 a share, after saying the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold of a phase I/II study of its SGT-001 gene transfer candidate. One of six patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy experienced serious reactions after receiving the prospective genetic therapy last month. The SGT-001 dosing triggered an immune response in the patient and a drop in his red blood cell count, along with acute kidney injury and cardio-pulmonary problems. The patient is now recovering and continues to improve, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.