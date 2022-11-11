US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2022: SNCE,AIRS,BDSX,DOCS

November 11, 2022 — 04:11 pm EST

Health care stocks trimmed a portion of their Friday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.5% in late trade and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) sinking 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was up 0.7%, reversing a morning slide.

In company news, Science 37 (SNCE) closed more than 32% lower, earlier Friday sinking 34.5% to a record low of $0.82 per share, after the clinical research organization overnight reported a 14% increase in its Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $16.2 million during the three months ended Sept. 30, but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $19.9 million in Q3 revenue.

AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) fell nearly 31% after the body-contouring chain reported a 12.2% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $38.9 million, but still trailing the three-analyst consensus expecting $44 million for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company overnight also cut its FY22 revenue forecast to a new range of $168 million to $170 million, down from $175 million to $179 million previously, and lagging the $179.9 million Street view.

Biodesix (BDSX) climbed 4.9% after announcing plans to report interim data from its study evaluating the efficacy of its GeneStrat and VeriStrat tests for advanced non-small cell lung cancer at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting now underway in Boston.

Doximity (DOCS) sped almost 33% higher after the medical social media platform reported fiscal Q2 results beating Wall Street expectations and also authorizing a new $70 million stock buyback program. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.17 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 while revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $102.2 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.16 per share on $100.3 million in revenue.

