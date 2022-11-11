Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2022: CELU, TAK, TMO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.32% lower, and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down 0.21%.

Celularity (CELU) reported Q3 net earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, down from $0.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.25 per share. Celularity was more than 1% lower recently.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) said the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Livtencity for the treatment of cytomegalovirus infection, which can occur post-transplant and lead to loss of the transplanted organ. Takeda Pharmaceutical was recently down more than 1%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was marginally advancing after saying its board authorized a buyback program of $4 billion shares.

