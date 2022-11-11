US Markets
CELU

Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2022: CELU, TAK, TMO, XLV, IBB

November 11, 2022 — 09:09 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.32% lower, and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down 0.21%.

Celularity (CELU) reported Q3 net earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, down from $0.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.25 per share. Celularity was more than 1% lower recently.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) said the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Livtencity for the treatment of cytomegalovirus infection, which can occur post-transplant and lead to loss of the transplanted organ. Takeda Pharmaceutical was recently down more than 1%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was marginally advancing after saying its board authorized a buyback program of $4 billion shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CELU
TAK
TMO
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.