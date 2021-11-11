Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2021: OSCR,BHG,CGEN,RWLK

Health care stocks declined Thusday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both slipping 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was off less than 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Oscar Health (OSCR) fell almost 25% after the health insurance products company overnight reported a Q3 net loss of $1.02 per share, improving on a $2.72 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.68 per share loss. Revenue increased 337% from the year-ago period, rising to $444 million compared with $101.7 million in revenue last year but also lagging the single-analyst call expecting $641 million.

Bright Health Group (BHG) slid over 32% on Thursday, sinking to a record low price of $4.93 a share after reporting a Q3 loss of $0.48 per share, lagging its $0.43 per share loss during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the health care insurance company to post a $0.17 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

To the upside, ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) was 5.7% higher this afternoon, easing from a nearly 15% gain earlier Thursday that followed the medical device company reporting improved Q3 financial results, including an 185% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.97 million and exceeding the single-analyst estimate expecting $1.6 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Compugen (CGEN) climbed over 13% after saying Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Wednesday invested $20 million in the cancer immunotherapy company, acquiring 2.3 million Compugen shares at a 33% premium over Tuesday's closing price, as part of a new strategic collaboration agreement between the drug makers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.