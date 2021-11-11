Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2021: BHG, CGEN, RWLK

Health care stocks were declining this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, Bright Health Group (BHG) slid over 26% after Thursday reporting a Q3 loss of $0.48 per share, lagging its $0.43 per share loss during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the health care insurance company to post a $0.17 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) still was 2.7% higher this afternoon, easing from a nearly 15% gain earlier Thursday that followed the medical device company reporting improved Q3 financial results, including an 185% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.97 million and exceeding the single-analyst estimate expecting $1.6 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Compugen (CGEN) climbed over 14% after saying Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Wednesday invested $20 million in the cancer immunotherapy company, acquiring 2.3 million Compugen shares at a 33% premium over Tuesday's closing price, as part of a new strategic collaboration agreement between the drug makers.

