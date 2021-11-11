US Markets
ADMA

Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2021: ADMA, MOR, SDGR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were higher ahead of Thursday's market open. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) added 0.1% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) rose 0.8%.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) shares climbed 10% after the company reported a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share, narrower than a loss of $0.19 per share a year earlier. Revenue also rose to $20.7 million from $10.3 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, Schrodinger (SDGR) fell 15% after posting a Q3 loss of $0.49 per share, compared with earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a GAAP loss of $0.39 per share.

Morphosys (MOR) also declined more than 2% after reporting a Q3 loss of 3.30 euros ($3.79) per share, compared with a loss of 2 euros per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of 2.55 euros per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADMA MOR SDGR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular