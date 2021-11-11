Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2021: ADMA, MOR, SDGR

Health care stocks were higher ahead of Thursday's market open. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) added 0.1% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) rose 0.8%.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) shares climbed 10% after the company reported a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share, narrower than a loss of $0.19 per share a year earlier. Revenue also rose to $20.7 million from $10.3 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, Schrodinger (SDGR) fell 15% after posting a Q3 loss of $0.49 per share, compared with earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a GAAP loss of $0.39 per share.

Morphosys (MOR) also declined more than 2% after reporting a Q3 loss of 3.30 euros ($3.79) per share, compared with a loss of 2 euros per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of 2.55 euros per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.