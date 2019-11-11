Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2019: MYOK,GALT,NKTR,LPCN

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks still were retreating late Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping almost 0.5% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking nearly 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) MyoKardia (MYOK) was nearly 8% lower in late Monday trade, with the biopharmaceutics company receiving little apparent upside after saying its mavacamten drug candidate met its primary endpoint by producing a statistically significant drop in cardiac stress biomakers in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy during phase II testing compared with a placebo.

In other sector news:

(+) Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) climbed 11% on Monday after the specialty drugmaker announced a collaborative partnership where Siemens Healthineers will use data from phase II testing of Galectin's ADVIA Centaur test for enhanced liver fibrosis to support upcoming regulatory filings. The Siemens unit also will be able to use future data from a proposed phase III trial of Galectin's belapectin drug candidate in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis-associated liver cirrhosis.

(+) Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) rose over 4.5% after reporting positive results from a clinical study showing its NKTR-255 drug candidate enhanced the ability of antibody-dependent cells to destroy tumor cells, with around 85% of the patients still responding to the treatment. The company also said a first-in-human trial showed its NKTR-358 cell stimulator to treat autoimmune and inflammatory conditions was safe and well-tolerated.

(-) Lipocine (LPCN) plunged more than 77% to an all-time low share price of 62 cents after saying it received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration identifying a deficiency for its Tlando drug candidate after the prospective testosterone replacement therapy failed to meet three secondary endpoints for maximal testosterone concentrations during clinical testing.

