US Markets
LPCN

Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2019: LPCN, NXTC, NKTR, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: -0.30%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were mostly flat in pre-market trading Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Lipocine (LPCN), which was slumping by almost 78% after failing to receive US Food and Drug Administration approval for its testosterone replacement drug TLANDO.

(-) NextCure (NXTC) was plunging more than 53% after it released updated results from the phase I clinical trial of NC318, an intended treatment for certain cancers. Results showed that the drug was well-tolerated among patients, who exhibited durable responses within weeks of receiving treatment.

(+) Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) was advancing by more than 7% amid results from two separate studies evaluating treatments for metastatic melanoma and for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company said data from the melanoma study showed the potential of NKTR-255 to enhance the ability of antibody-dependent cells to destroy the tumor cells.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LPCN NXTC NKTR JNJ PFE

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular