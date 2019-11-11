Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2019: LPCN, NXTC, NKTR, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: -0.30%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were mostly flat in pre-market trading Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Lipocine (LPCN), which was slumping by almost 78% after failing to receive US Food and Drug Administration approval for its testosterone replacement drug TLANDO.

(-) NextCure (NXTC) was plunging more than 53% after it released updated results from the phase I clinical trial of NC318, an intended treatment for certain cancers. Results showed that the drug was well-tolerated among patients, who exhibited durable responses within weeks of receiving treatment.

(+) Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) was advancing by more than 7% amid results from two separate studies evaluating treatments for metastatic melanoma and for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company said data from the melanoma study showed the potential of NKTR-255 to enhance the ability of antibody-dependent cells to destroy the tumor cells.

