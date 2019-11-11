Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2019: GALT,NKTR,LPCN

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were retreating Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping more than 0.4% this afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking nearly 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) climbed 8% on Monday after the specialty drugmaker announced a collaborative partnership in which Siemens Healthineers will use data from Galectin's Phase 2 NASH-CX clinical study to support regulatory filings of the ADVIA Centaur Enhanced Liver Fibrosis or ELF test. The Siemens unit also will be abe to use future data from a proposed phase III trial of Galectin's belapectin drug candidate in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis-associated liver cirrhosis.

In other sector news:

(+) Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) rose more than 3% after the firm reported positive results from a clinical study showing its NKTR-255 drug candidate enhanced the ability of antibody-dependent cells to destroy tumor cells, with around 85% of the patients still responding to the treatment. The company also said a first-in-human trial showed its NKTR-358 cell stimulator to treat autoimmune and inflammatory conditions was safe and well tolerated.

(-) Lipocine (LPCN) plunged more than 77% to an all-time low after the company said it received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration identifying a deficiency for its Tlando drug candidate after the prospective testosterone replacement therapy failed to meet three secondary endpoints for maximal testosterone concentrations during clinical testing.

