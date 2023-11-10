Health Care Sector Update for 11/10/2023: UBX, ILMN, DOCS, NBIX

Health care stocks rose late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) added 0.5%.

In company news, Unity Biotechnology (UBX) said Friday it agreed to exercise certain outstanding warrants for expected gross proceeds of $4.38 million. Its shares fell 5.2%.

Illumina (ILMN) shares fell 8% after the company cut its full-year outlook and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to hold from buy and slashed its price target to $120 from $210. UBS cut the price target to $111 from $122 while keeping its neutral rating.

Doximity (DOCS) jumped 16% after the company reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, up from $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) said late Thursday the NBI-921352 product candidate it licensed from Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) "failed to demonstrate meaningful seizure frequency reduction" in a phase 2 study assessing its potential as adjunctive therapy in adults with focal onset seizures. Neurocrine shares fell 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.