ILMN

Health Care Sector Update for 11/10/2023: ILMN, DOCS, TMCI, XLV, IBB

November 10, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were both 0.3% higher.

Illumina (ILMN) was declining by more than 12% after the company said it expects fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP earnings of between $0.60 and $0.70 per diluted share. Analysts have forecast EPS of $0.82.

Doximity (DOCS) was gaining 16% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, up from $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.18.

Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) was down more than 15% after it posted a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.28 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.22 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.26.

