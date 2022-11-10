Health Care Sector Update for 11/10/2022: VERU, EQRX, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up nearly 2% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) rose more than 3%.

Veru (VERU) was shedding more than 57% in value after saying that the US Food and Drug Administration's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee voted against approving sabizabulin for hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

EQRx (EQRX) was down more than 10% after reporting a Q3 loss of $0.18 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.21.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was climbing past 6% after reporting Q3 core earnings of $1.67 per share, up from $1.08 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.51.

