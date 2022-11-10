US Markets
VERU

Health Care Sector Update for 11/10/2022: VERU, EQRX, AZN, XLV, IBB

November 10, 2022 — 09:17 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up nearly 2% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) rose more than 3%.

Veru (VERU) was shedding more than 57% in value after saying that the US Food and Drug Administration's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee voted against approving sabizabulin for hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

EQRx (EQRX) was down more than 10% after reporting a Q3 loss of $0.18 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.21.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was climbing past 6% after reporting Q3 core earnings of $1.67 per share, up from $1.08 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.51.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VERU
EQRX
AZN
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.