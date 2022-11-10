Health Care Sector Update for 11/10/2022: TXG,PRVA,VERU

Health care stocks were trending higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 1.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 2.4%.

In company news, 10x Genomics (TXG) gained almost 19% after the life sciences technology company overnight announced the commercial launch of its new Barcode Enabled Antigen Mapping antibody and T-cell receptor discovery platform. The diagnostic and discovery system, more commonly known as Beam, is the company's sixth product launch so far in 2022, it said.

Privia Health Group (PRVA) rose almost 17% after the physician-enablement company exceeded analyst expectations with its Q3 results and raised its FY22 revenue forecast range above Wall Street estimates. Privia now sees between $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 compared with its prior guidance expecting $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion and the Capital IQ this year looking for $1.29 billion in FY22 revenue.

Veru (VERU) shed more than half its former value on Thursday after a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted against recommending agency approval for the company's sabizabulin drug candidate to treat hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome, concluding the known and potential benefits of sabizabulin did not outweigh its potential risks.

