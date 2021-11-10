Health Care Sector Update for 11/10/2021: VALN, IMAB, PRGO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.14% lower, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently slipping by 0.60%.

Valneva (VALN) was up more than 23% after saying it has received approval from the European Commission for an advance purchase agreement for up to 60 million doses of VLA2001, its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

I-Mab (IMAB) was advancing by more than 4% after announcing an agreement with Jumpcan Pharmaceutical to develop, manufacture and commercialize eftansomatropin alfa, an investigational human growth hormone, in mainland China. Under the agreement, Jumpcan Pharmaceutical will pay an upfront fee of 224 million renminbi ($35.1 million) and up to 1.79 billion renminbi upon the achievement of several milestones.

Perrigo (PRGO) was slipping past 13% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share, down from $0.60 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.65.

