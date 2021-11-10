Health Care Sector Update for 11/10/2021: SGFY,LGND,RXRX

Health care stocks were modestly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) gained 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index slipped 0.2%.

In company news, Signify Health (SGFY) shares climbed nearly 14% after the health care technology company reported Q3 net income of $0.12 per share, beating analysts' consensus estimate of a $0.01 per share profit. Revenue increased 28.8% year-over-year to $199.2 million for the quarter ended Sept 30, also exceeding the $184.6 million Street view.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) gained 7.9% after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.58 per diluted share, up from $1.04 a year earlier and above analysts' consensus expecting the company to match the year-ago result .

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) shares slumped more than 16% after the early-stage biotechnology company reported a 150% increase in revenue over year-ago levels to $2.5 million, trailing market expectations for $2.7 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30.

