Health Care Sector Update for 11/10/2021: NARI,SGFY,LGND,RXRX

Health care stocks still were modestly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index Wednesday and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) both rising 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was dropping 1.2%.

In company news, Inari Medical (NARI) rose 7.1% after the cardiovascular medical device company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.06 per share on $72.9 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.10 per share loss on $63 million in revenue. It also raised its FY21 revenue forecast to a new range of $266 million to $268 million, also exceeding the $253.2 million analyst mean.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) gained 8.7% after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.58 per diluted share, up from $1.04 a year earlier and above analysts' consensus expecting the company to match the year-ago result.

Signify Health (SGFY) shares climbed nearly 11% after the health care technology company reported Q3 net income of $0.12 per share, beating analysts' consensus estimate of a $0.01 per share profit. Revenue increased 28.8% year-over-year to $199.2 million for the quarter ended Sept 30, also exceeding the $184.6 million Street view.

On the losing side, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) shares slumped almost 18% after the early-stage biotechnology company reported a 150% increase in revenue over year-ago levels to $2.5 million, trailing market expectations for $2.7 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30.

