News & Insights

US Markets
GDRX

Health Care Sector Update for 11/09/2023: GDRX, INDV, EGRX

November 09, 2023 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 1.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 2.4%.

In company news, GoodRx (GDRX) shares tumbled 20% after it reported declines in Q3 earnings and revenue and cut its forecast for 2023 revenue.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) slumped 29% after it said Thursday it will be delaying its Q3 earnings results as it needs additional time to review adjustments regarding the sales of its cancer treatment, Pemfexy. Eagle's Q3 results were due Thursday.

Indivior (INDV) was down almost 9% after it reported its Q3 results and said it now expects Perseris revenue at the lower end of its previously projected range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDRX
INDV
EGRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.