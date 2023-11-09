Health Care Sector Update for 11/09/2023: GDRX, INDV, EGRX

Health care stocks were declining Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 1.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 2.4%.

In company news, GoodRx (GDRX) shares tumbled 20% after it reported declines in Q3 earnings and revenue and cut its forecast for 2023 revenue.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) slumped 29% after it said Thursday it will be delaying its Q3 earnings results as it needs additional time to review adjustments regarding the sales of its cancer treatment, Pemfexy. Eagle's Q3 results were due Thursday.

Indivior (INDV) was down almost 9% after it reported its Q3 results and said it now expects Perseris revenue at the lower end of its previously projected range.

