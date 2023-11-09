News & Insights

AZN

Health Care Sector Update for 11/09/2023: AZN, BDX, DNA, XLV, IBB

November 09, 2023 — 09:06 am EST

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was advancing by 0.4% recently.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q3 revenue of $11.49 billion, compared with $10.98 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $11.53 billion.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.42 per diluted share, up from $2.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.43. Becton, Dickinson was 7% lower in recent premarket activity.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per diluted share, narrowing from a $0.41 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09. Ginkgo Bioworks was down more than 6% pre-bell.

