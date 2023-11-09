News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 11/09/2023: ATRA, GDRX, EGRX

November 09, 2023

Health care stocks slumped late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 2.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 3%.

In company news, Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) shares plunged 79% after it said late Wednesday that a phase 2 trial of its ATA188 candidate to treat multiple sclerosis didn't meet its primary endpoint.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) shares surged 94% after the company reported revenue in Q1 and narrowed its loss from a year earlier.

GoodRx (GDRX) shares tumbled 18% after the company reported declines in Q3 earnings and revenue and cut its forecast for 2023 revenue.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) slumped 30% after the company delayed its Q3 earnings as it needs more time to review adjustments regarding the sales of its cancer treatment Pemfexy. Eagle's Q3 results were due Thursday.

