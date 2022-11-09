Health Care Sector Update for 11/09/2022: HCAT, PTE, HALO, VCEL

Health care stocks turned lower again Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) dropping 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 0.7%.

In company news, Health Catalyst (HCAT) surged nearly 24% after the health care analytics company narrowed its non-GAAP Q3 net loss, beating analyst estimates, and also reporting an 11% increase in total revenue to $68.4 million and topping the $66.9 million Street view. It also raised its guidance for FY22 sales.

PolarityTE (PTE) rose 3.8% after Wednesday saying it received an unsolicited, non-binding offer from Michael Brauser to acquire the 95.6% of the biotech company's shares the hedge fund manager doesn't already own for $1.25 each in cash, or 67% above its last closing price.

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) added 8.2% after JMP Securities raised its price target for the biopharmaceuticals company by $2 to $62 and reiterated its market outperform stock rating.

Vericel (VCEL) dropped 22% after reporting a Q3 net loss Wednesday of $0.14 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss of $0.11 a year earlier and missing the Capital IQ consensus of a $0.10 per-share loss. Revenue for the September quarter also trailed Wall Street expectations and the company cut its FY22 revenue forecast below analyst estimates.

