Health Care Sector Update for 11/09/2022: ABCL, BGNE, IONS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.20% lower, and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) was climbing past 5% after it posted Q3 earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $0.08. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.04.

BeiGene (BGNE) said its Q3 loss widened to $5.39 per American depositary share from $4.72 per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-ADS loss of $3.85. BeiGene was slightly higher recently.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) was marginally advancing after reporting that its Q3 loss narrowed to $0.33 per diluted share from a per-share loss of $0.58. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.75.

