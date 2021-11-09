Health Care Sector Update for 11/09/2021: LFST,SDC,OSH

Health care stocks were moderately lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) dropped 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index declined 0.6%.

In company news, LifeStance Health Group (LFST) shares slumped 24% after the provider of outpatient mental health services reported a Q3 net loss of $0.35 per share compared with a $0.01 per share loss a year earlier, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a loss of $0.24 per share.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) slid nearly 26% after reporting a wider Q3 loss and revenue trailing Wall Street expectations, while projecting Q4 revenue shy of analyst forecasts. The mail-order orthodontics supplier said it expects Q4 revenue of $120 million to $140 million compared with the $201.8 million analyst mean.

Oak Street Health (OSH) shares tumbled almost 19% after the health care services provider disclosed a US Department of Justice investigation and reported a wider-than-anticipated Q3 loss. In a Form 10-Q filing, the company said it received a civil investigative demand and the Department of Justice is investigating whether the company may have violated the False Claims Act.

