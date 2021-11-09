US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/09/2021: BNTX, THC, ALKS, NVTA

Health care stocks were slipping in the lead up to Tuesday's opening session as The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was down 0.1%, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.4% lower recently.

BioNTech (BNTX) gained more than 5% after reporting that it swung to Q3 profit, while revenue surged to 6.09 billion euros from 67.5 million euros a year earlier on the strength of its COVID-19 vaccine.

In other company news, Tenet Healthcare (THC) climbed 5% after reaching a deal to acquire SurgCenter Development for about $1.2 billion.

Alkermes (ALKS) fell almost 7% after it received notices of partial termination of two license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.

Invitae (NVTA) dropped more than 11% on a wider Q3 loss and lowered full-year revenue outlook.

