Health Care Sector Update for 11/09/2021: AMRS,LFST,SDC,OSH

Health care stocks remained moderately lower late in Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) both were sinking about 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index declined 1.1%.

In company news, Amyris (AMRS) fell over 39% after the synthetic biotechnology company late Monday disclosed a $400 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in November 2026. The notes can be redeemed, at the company's option, any time after Nov. 20, 2024, if Amyris' share price exceeds the conversion price by at least 130% for a specified period of time.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) slid more than 21% after reporting a wider Q3 loss and revenue trailing Wall Street expectations while projecting Q4 revenue shy of analyst forecasts. The mail-order orthodontics supplier said it expects Q4 revenue of $120 million to $140 million compared with the $201.8 million analyst mean.

Oak Street Health (OSH) tumbled almost 22% after saying the US Department of Justice on Nov. 1 began a civil investigation into its relationship with certain third-party marketing agents, including free transportation provided to federal health care beneficiaries. The health care services company also reported a wider-than-expected Q3 net loss of $0.49 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

LifeStance Health Group (LFST) shares slumped 24% after the provider of outpatient mental health services reported a Q3 net loss of $0.35 per share compared with a $0.01 per share loss a year earlier, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a loss of $0.24 per share.

