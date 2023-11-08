Health Care Sector Update for 11/08/2023: DRRX, ANIP, MBOT, ORGS

Health care stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index little changed and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.6%.

In corporate news, Durect (DRRX) shares slumped 79% after the company said its phase 2b trial of larsucosterol in alcohol-associated hepatitis failed to achieve statistical significance in the primary endpoint.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) shares dropped 15% despite reporting higher Q3 results and raising its full-year guidance.

Microbot Medical (MBOT) said Wednesday the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted "One & Done" trademark to a feature of its Liberty Robotic Surgical System. Its shares jumped 7.3%.

Orgenesis (ORGS) shares slumped 11% after it said Wednesday an institutional investor has agreed to buy about $1.1 million of the company's common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in a registered direct offering.

