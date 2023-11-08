News & Insights

US Markets
DRRX

Health Care Sector Update for 11/08/2023: DRRX, ANIP, MBOT, ORGS

November 08, 2023 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index little changed and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.6%.

In corporate news, Durect (DRRX) shares slumped 79% after the company said its phase 2b trial of larsucosterol in alcohol-associated hepatitis failed to achieve statistical significance in the primary endpoint.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) shares dropped 15% despite reporting higher Q3 results and raising its full-year guidance.

Microbot Medical (MBOT) said Wednesday the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted "One & Done" trademark to a feature of its Liberty Robotic Surgical System. Its shares jumped 7.3%.

Orgenesis (ORGS) shares slumped 11% after it said Wednesday an institutional investor has agreed to buy about $1.1 million of the company's common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in a registered direct offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DRRX
ANIP
MBOT
ORGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.