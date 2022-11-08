Health Care Sector Update for 11/08/2022: OSH,HIMS,OCUP,ATHX

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Oak Street Health (OSH) climbed over 16% after late Monday reporting a Q3 net loss of $0.56 per share compared with a $0.49 per share loss for the health care services company during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.60 per share net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30. It also raised its FY22 revenue guidance to a new range of $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion and exceeding the $2.14 billion analyst mean.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) gained 20% after the telehealth company beat Wall Street expectations with its Q3 results and also raised its 2022 revenue forecast for the second time this year, now expecting between $519 million to $522 million compared with its prior guidance expecting $470 million to $485 million and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $493 million for the year.

Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) added nearly 21% after the ophthalmic drug maker overnight announced an exclusive license agreement with FamyGen Life Sciences, which will assume all costs to develop and commercialize its Nyxol in the US, Europe, Japan, India, China and other markets. Ocuphire also will receive $35 million upfront and is eligible for another $10 milestone payment after US regulatory approval for Nyxol to revere mydriasis, or an unusual widening of the pupil of the eye.

Athersys (ATHX) tumbled over 44% after the allogeneic stem cell company plans a public offering of its shares and warrants.

