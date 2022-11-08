US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/08/2022: MPLN, ROIV, PRGO, XLV, IBB

November 08, 2022 — 09:16 am EST

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.4% higher recently.

MultiPlan (MPLN) was shedding 15% in value after it posted Q3 earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, down from $0.12 a year earlier. The company also lowered its full-year 2022 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization guidance.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) was slipping past 11% after it priced a public offering of 30 million shares of its common stock, targeting gross proceeds of $150 million.

Perrigo (PRGO) was over 10% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.56 per diluted share, up from $0.45 a year earlier but below the $0.67 estimate of four analysts polled by Capital IQ.

