Health Care Sector Update for 11/08/2021: SGRY,PRVA,CORT,EDIT

Health care stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was less than 0.1% higher, overcoming a midday retreat.

In company news, Surgery Partners (SGRY) fell 3.9% after the surgical facilities network Monday began a public offering of 5 million of its common shares, subject to market and other conditions. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, the company.

To the upside, Editas Medicine (EDIT) rose 8.8% after the genome editing company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.57 per share, reversing a $0.12 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.81 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30. Collaboration and research and development revenues plunged over 90% from year-ago levels to $6.2 million but also topped the $4.92 million Street view.

Privia Health Group (PRVA) rose over 8.7% after reporting Q3 financial results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also raised its FY21 revenue forecast above analyst estimates. The physician practice management firm is now projecting revenue this year in a range of $900 million to $920 million, up from its prior forecast looking for $860 million to $880 million and the Capital IQ consensus expecting $876.8 million.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) added almost 11% after the specialty drugmaker Monday began a cash tender offer for up to 10 million of its common shares between $20.75 and $23.75 apiece. The deal is contingent on investors tendering at least 3 million shares before the offer expires Dec. 7, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.