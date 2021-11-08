US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/08/2021: EHTH, RETA, VTRS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.02% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.27%.

eHealth (EHTH) was shedding over 38% in value as it booked a Q3 non-GAAP net loss of $1.78 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.36 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.13 per share.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) was rallying past 8% after it reported a narrower Q3 adjusted net loss of $1.27 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.89.

Viatris (VTRS) reported Q3 earnings of $0.26 per share, down from $0.36 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a GAAP loss of $0.21 per share. Viatris was up nearly 4% in recent premarket activity.

