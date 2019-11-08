US Markets
GH

Health Care Sector Update for 11/08/2019: GH, AFMD, THRC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: +0.33%

ABT: +0.16%

MRK: +0.04%

AMGN: Flat

Health care heavyweights were flat to higher pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Guardant Health (GH), which was up more than 7% as the company significantly narrowed its Q3 net loss and posted a $0.14 per share loss during the three months ended Sept. 30, improving on a $1.94 per share net loss last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.37 per share quarterly loss.

(-) Affimed (AFMD) was slipping by more than 12% after the company priced a public offering of 12 million of its common shares at $2.50 apiece, a discount of about 13.5% to the stock's previous close, for total proceeds of $30 million.

In other sector news:

(=) Tabula Rasa (TRHC) was flat after it revised its full-year guidance as it advised that a large contract had been abruptly canceled during the third quarter which would mainly impact its fourth-quarter results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GH AFMD JNJ PFE

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular