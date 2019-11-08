Health Care Sector Update for 11/08/2019: GH, AFMD, THRC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: +0.33%

ABT: +0.16%

MRK: +0.04%

AMGN: Flat

Health care heavyweights were flat to higher pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Guardant Health (GH), which was up more than 7% as the company significantly narrowed its Q3 net loss and posted a $0.14 per share loss during the three months ended Sept. 30, improving on a $1.94 per share net loss last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.37 per share quarterly loss.

(-) Affimed (AFMD) was slipping by more than 12% after the company priced a public offering of 12 million of its common shares at $2.50 apiece, a discount of about 13.5% to the stock's previous close, for total proceeds of $30 million.

In other sector news:

(=) Tabula Rasa (TRHC) was flat after it revised its full-year guidance as it advised that a large contract had been abruptly canceled during the third quarter which would mainly impact its fourth-quarter results.

