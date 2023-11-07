Health Care Sector Update for 11/07/2023: VTYX, PXMD, TMDX, BMRN

Health care stocks were edging higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) shares plunged 80% after the company said that the efficacy results from a phase 2 study of patients with plaque psoriasis failed to meet the internal target to support further development of VTX958.

PaxMedica (PXMD) said the findings of research led by its Chief Medical Officer David Hough to explore the potential of low-dose suramin intravenous infusions to treat Autism Spectrum Disorder was published in the Annals of General Psychiatry. Its shares soared 50%

TransMedics (TMDX) jumped 52% after the firm late Monday raised its full-year revenue guidance after reporting Q3 sales more than doubled from a year ago.

Elliott Investment Management has acquired a more than $1 billion stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and has been in talks with the firm for months about its future, Reuters reported. BioMarin shares gained 12%.

