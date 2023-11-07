Health Care Sector Update for 11/07/2023: VTYX, NEO, PRGO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was marginally higher recently.

Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) was retreating by over 78% after saying the efficacy results from a phase 2 study of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis failed to meet the internal target to support further development of VTX958.

NeoGenomics (NEO) was up more than 7% after it reported breakeven Q3 adjusted earnings, swinging from a loss of $0.14 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.08 per share.

Perrigo (PRGO) was down over 5% after saying it now expects 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.50 to $2.60 per diluted share, compared with its prior guidance of between $2.50 and $2.70. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $2.64.

