News & Insights

US Markets
VTYX

Health Care Sector Update for 11/07/2023: VTYX, NEO, PRGO, XLV, IBB

November 07, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was marginally higher recently.

Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) was retreating by over 78% after saying the efficacy results from a phase 2 study of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis failed to meet the internal target to support further development of VTX958.

NeoGenomics (NEO) was up more than 7% after it reported breakeven Q3 adjusted earnings, swinging from a loss of $0.14 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.08 per share.

Perrigo (PRGO) was down over 5% after saying it now expects 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.50 to $2.60 per diluted share, compared with its prior guidance of between $2.50 and $2.70. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $2.64.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTYX
NEO
PRGO
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.