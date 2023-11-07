Health Care Sector Update for 11/07/2023: BMRN, ICUI, SWAV

Health care stocks were edging higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.6%.

In company news, Elliott Investment Management has acquired a more than $1 billion stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and has been in talks with the firm for months about its future, Reuters reported. BioMarin shares jumped 12%.

ICU Medical (ICUI) tumbled nearly 18% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.57 per diluted share, down from $1.75 a year earlier.

ShockWave Medical (SWAV) slumped 18% as investment firms reduced their price targets on the stock after it reported Q3 results Monday.

