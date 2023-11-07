News & Insights

US Markets
BMRN

Health Care Sector Update for 11/07/2023: BMRN, ICUI, SWAV

November 07, 2023 — 01:42 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were edging higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.6%.

In company news, Elliott Investment Management has acquired a more than $1 billion stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and has been in talks with the firm for months about its future, Reuters reported. BioMarin shares jumped 12%.

ICU Medical (ICUI) tumbled nearly 18% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.57 per diluted share, down from $1.75 a year earlier.

ShockWave Medical (SWAV) slumped 18% as investment firms reduced their price targets on the stock after it reported Q3 results Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMRN
ICUI
SWAV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.