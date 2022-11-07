Health Care Sector Update for 11/07/2022: OYST, VTRS, BEAM, VERV

Health care stocks were gaining this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) each advancing 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was gaining 0.4% in recent trade.

In company news, Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) soared 40% after the ophthalmic drug maker agreed to a $295 million buyout offer from Viatris (VTRS), which will pay an $11-per-share upfront payment for Oyster Point, representing a 32% premium over Friday's closing price. Viatris shares were more than 14% higher this afternoon.

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) slid over 10% after the precision medicines company saw its Q3 net loss widen to $1.56 per share from $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.30 per share net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV) slumped almost 27% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration Friday placed a clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for its VERVE-101 genetic drug candidate in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company is expecting to receive an official letter explaining the FDA action within 30 days.

