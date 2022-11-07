US Markets
HAE

Health Care Sector Update for 11/07/2022: HAE, BNTX, GSK, XLV, IBB

November 07, 2022 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.1% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.7% recently.

Haemonetics (HAE) was 5% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.83 per diluted share, up from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.67.

BioNTech (BNTX) was slipping near 3% after it reported Q3 net earnings of 6.98 euros ($6.97) per diluted share, down from 12.35 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of 4.86 euros per share.

GSK (GSK) was down nearly 3% after saying its multiple myeloma drug candidate Blenrep didn't meet the primary endpoint of progression-free survival in a phase 3 trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAE
BNTX
GSK
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter