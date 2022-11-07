Health Care Sector Update for 11/07/2022: HAE, BNTX, GSK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.1% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.7% recently.

Haemonetics (HAE) was 5% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.83 per diluted share, up from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.67.

BioNTech (BNTX) was slipping near 3% after it reported Q3 net earnings of 6.98 euros ($6.97) per diluted share, down from 12.35 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of 4.86 euros per share.

GSK (GSK) was down nearly 3% after saying its multiple myeloma drug candidate Blenrep didn't meet the primary endpoint of progression-free survival in a phase 3 trial.

