Health Care Sector Update for 11/07/2022: CERT, OYST, VTRS, BEAM, VERV

Health care stocks were gaining this Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) advancing 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was gaining 0.7% in recent trade.

In company news, Certara (CERT) sped nearly 20% higher after Monday saying Arsenal Capital Partners has committed $449 million in new capital for the biosimulation company, with the private equity firm paying $15 apiece to acquire roughly 30 million additional shares and increasing its stake to 22% from 4% currently, subject to antitrust clearance by US Justice Department under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) soared almost 39% after the ophthalmic drug maker agreed to a buyout offer from Viatris (VTRS), which will pay an $11-per-share upfront payment for Oyster Point, representing a 32% premium over Friday's closing price. Viatris shares were 13% higher this afternoon.

To the downside, Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) slid 11% after the precision medicines company saw its Q3 net loss widen to $1.56 per share from $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.30 per share net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV) slumped 30% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration Friday placed a clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for its VERVE-101 genetic drug candidate in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company is expecting to receive an official letter explaining the FDA action within 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.