Health Care Sector Update for 11/07/2019: VIVO,NVRO,DXCM,RDNT

Health care stocks turned narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling almost 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 still were hanging on for a nearly 0.1% gain. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping more than 0.1% in late trade, reversing a mid-day advance.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) dropped more than 18% on Thursday after the diagnostic test kits company projected non-GAAP FY20 net income badly missing Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company is expecting to earn between $0.28 to $0.34 per share, well under the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.51 per share adjusted profit during the 12 months ending next September.

In other sector news:

(+) DexCom (DXCM) soared more than 30% to a record high of $200.80 per share on Thursday after the medical device company raised its FY19 revenue outlook above analyst projections after reporting a 48.6% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue to $396.3 million, also topping the $349 million Street view. Excluding one-time items, the company also earned $0.65 per share, up from $0.18 per share during the year-ago period and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.20 per share.

(+) Nevro (NVRO) rose almost 27% to a best-ever $108.20 a share after the medical device company reported a smaller-than-expected Q3 net loss of $0.58 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.84 per share GAAP loss. Revenue grew 5% over year-ago levels to $100.2 million, also topping the $92.3 million Street view. It also increased its FY19 revenue forecast and said chief financial officer Andrew Galligan plans to retire but will stay in the post until a successor is named and then work in a transitional role for an unspecified period.

(-) RadNet (RDNT) was down almost 2% in Thursday trade after the diagnostic imaging services company announced a partnership with a privately held artificial intelligence company to boost patient compliance and operational protocols during mammogram exams. Radnet has licensed selected AI tools from Whiterabbit.ai and also made an unspecified investment in the company as part of the new partnership.

