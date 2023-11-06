Health Care Sector Update for 11/06/2023: KOD, CI, NVOS, APLS

Health care stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.4%.

In corporate news, Kodiak Sciences (KOD) shares tumbled 14%. The company said it intends to resume the development program for tarcocimab tedromer after its phase 3 study assessing 5 mg of the eye drug candidate in moderately severe to severe non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy met its primary endpoint.

Cigna (CI) is looking to divest its Medicare Advantage business and hired an investment bank to examine options for the division, which may fetch several billions of dollars, Reuters reported Monday. Cigna shares were shedding 1.5%.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) shares slumped 60%. The company said it will implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) shares were down 2.5% after short-seller Citron Research released a report with allegations linked to the safety of Syfovre, a drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat eye disease geographic atrophy. Apellis didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by MT Newswires.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.