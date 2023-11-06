News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 11/06/2023: CI, NVOS, APLS

November 06, 2023 — 01:42 pm EST

Health care stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.3%.

In company news, Cigna (CI) is looking to divest its Medicare Advantage business and hired an investment bank to examine options for the division, which may fetch several billions of dollars, Reuters reported Monday. Cigna shares were shedding 1.4%.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) shares slumped 54%. The company said Monday it will implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) shares were down nearly 6% after short-seller Citron Research released a report with allegations linked to the safety of Syfovre, a drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat eye disease geographic atrophy. Apellis didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by MT Newswires.

